Shiv Sena corporator demands renaming of Mumbai University

Datta Narvankar, the Sena corporator, moved a resolution before in the BMC house seeking a debate on the issue of renaming one of the oldest universities in the country Rajmata Jijabai Bhosale Mumbai University. (File) Datta Narvankar, the Sena corporator, moved a resolution before in the BMC house seeking a debate on the issue of renaming one of the oldest universities in the country Rajmata Jijabai Bhosale Mumbai University. (File)

A Shiv Sena corporator from Worli has on the floor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) house demanded that the Mumbai University (MU) be renamed after Rajmata Jijabai Bhosale, the mother of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji.

The demand comes three days after the Sakal Maratha Samaj, a Maratha group, launched a campaign seeking that Pune University be renamed after Chhatrapati Shivaji’s son Sambhaji.

Datta Narvankar, the Sena corporator, moved a resolution before in the BMC house seeking a debate on the issue of renaming one of the oldest universities in the country Rajmata Jijabai Bhosale Mumbai University.

Narvankar expressed confidence that other members of the house will support his demand. “I am hopeful that the issue will be discussed in the house and then forwarded to the university and the state government for further action,” the corporator from Ward 197 (Worli) said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App