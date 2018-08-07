Shiv Sena Corporator challenges disqualification orders

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

A corporator from Ghatkopar has challenged an order passed by the Urban Development Minister last month disqualifying him. A High Court division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice R I Chagla on Monday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) not to take action until the next date of hearing.

Tukaram Patil, a Shiv Sena corporator from ward 127, Ghatkopar (west), received disqualification orders from the minister of state on July 10, directing the corporation to conduct an inquiry in 30 days.

The court asked the corporation to continue with the probe but not to take any action till the next date of hearing, which is August 20.

The corporator is challenging the orders on the grounds that they are illegal, bad in law and passed in total non-application of mind. The order was passed by the minister following a petition filed by Sakshi Dalvi of the BJP from ward 112 in April seeking directions to the state government to act against Tukaram Patil under Section 18 (1) (A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888.

Dalvi alleged that Patil constructed an unauthorised structure on Amrut Nagar Road, off LBS Marg, Ghatkopar (west).The BMC had passed an order on December 26, 2005, holding that the structure is unauthorised and liable to be demolished. In May, the Bombay High Court had directed the state to take action in the matter in accordance with the law.

