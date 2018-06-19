Shiv Sena corporator ‘attacked’ in Ulhasnagar, critical

Shiv Sena corporator attacked. (File) Shiv Sena corporator attacked. (File)

A 32-year-old Shiv Sena corporator was allegedly attacked by a group of people in Ulhasnagar in the wee hours of Sunday. The victim, son of a senior Shiv Sena leader from Ambernath, was rushed to a private hospital where his condition was critical, police said.

According to Shivaji Nagar police, the victim, identified as Vikas Patil, is a corporator from ward 20 C in Ambernath. “Patil had gone to a picnic spot on Sunday night. When he was returning, he was attacked by a group of men, all brandishing sharpened weapons and hockey sticks,” said an officer from Shivaji Nagar police station.

The group surrounded Patil and attacked him, injuring him on his head and neck before fleeing, police said. “According to eyewitnesses, the group included Shiv Sena members Jitu Salunkhe and Ganesh Patil,” the officer added. “The wounds, inflicted by sharp weapons, were very deep… Patil lost a lot of blood and was later shifted to the Central Civil Hospital in Ulhasnagar, where his condition remains critical,” said a senior officer privy to the case.

Sources close to the family said that the attack was over a property dispute, however, the police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the attack. “We are looking for the accused. Based on the eye-witnesses, there were other workers from the same party involved. The attack can be politically motivated. We have lodged the case and are investigating,” said the senior officer. ENS

