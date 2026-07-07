Shiv Sena corporator, supporters assault doctors at Bombay hospital, staff stop work

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Doctors and nurses at the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli alleged that they were assaulted on Tuesday by Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and some of his supporters following a dispute over the referral of a pregnant patient, triggering a strike by hospital staff.
According to doctors, a pregnant woman had been admitted to the civic hospital for delivery. After examining her, doctors informed the family that the newborn might require treatment in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). As all NICU beds at the hospital were occupied, the family was advised that the patient could be shifted to another hospital if specialised neonatal care became necessary.
Hospital staff alleged that the referral decision led to an argument, after which Mhatre and his supporters entered the hospital and assaulted a woman doctor, two other doctors and three nurses.
Doctors also alleged that security guards were prevented from intervening during the incident.
The alleged assault led doctors, nurses and other hospital employees to suspend work in protest, demanding immediate action against those responsible and stronger security at public hospitals.
Hospital staff said the incident left several employees shaken, with some breaking down in tears.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Sadiya Pinjari condemned the alleged assault and said violence against healthcare workers could not be tolerated. She demanded strict action against those responsible.
The Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) also condemned the incident.
In a statement, Central MARD president Dr Atharva Shinde said the association was gathering details of the incident and would submit a representation to the Maharashtra Public Health Department and the Home Department seeking action. He appealed to doctors across the state to immediately register FIRs and inform the association whenever they face violence while on duty.
The association said that if adequate action is not taken, it will seek a meeting with the Chief Minister after the ongoing Assembly session to press for stronger protection for healthcare workers.
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