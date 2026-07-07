Shiv Sena corporator, supporters assault doctors at Bombay hospital, staff stop work

Hospital staff said the incident left several employees shaken, with some breaking down in tears. (Image generated using AI)

Doctors and nurses at the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli alleged that they were assaulted on Tuesday by Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and some of his supporters following a dispute over the referral of a pregnant patient, triggering a strike by hospital staff.

According to doctors, a pregnant woman had been admitted to the civic hospital for delivery. After examining her, doctors informed the family that the newborn might require treatment in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). As all NICU beds at the hospital were occupied, the family was advised that the patient could be shifted to another hospital if specialised neonatal care became necessary.