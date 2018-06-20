Shiv Sena congratulates BJP for pulling out of govt in J&K

Shiv Sena congratulates BJP for pulling out of government in Jammu & Kashmir (Representational) Shiv Sena congratulates BJP for pulling out of government in Jammu & Kashmir (Representational)

Congratulating the BJP for pulling out of the Jammu and Kashmir government, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray asked whether it took the BJP three and half years and the sacrifices of around 600 soldiers to realise that it should withdraw support. “Did the BJP realise only after the 600 soldiers sacrificed their lives?” he said adding that the BJP should now take on the terrorists.

He further criticised the ceasefire for Ramzan. “Though the Indian Army rifleman Aurangzeb was Muslim, he didn’t surrender to the terrorists and he was killed while he was going home for Eid. The government announced the ceasefire during Ramadan. Does Pakistan announce ceasefire during Ganesh festival and Diwali?” asked Uddhav.

Uddhav also talked about the BJP’s plan to introduce a bill to allow Hindus from Bangladesh to migrate to India. “But, how to identify them? The BJP should first resolve the issues of the Hindus in our country and then think about Hindus in the world. The Sena MPs will oppose this bill,” he added.

