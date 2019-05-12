Shiv Sena comes out in Akshay Kumar’s support: ‘He is true Hindustani’

AFTER THE Congress slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking actor Akshay Kumar on board a naval warship, the Shiv Sena on Saturday came out in Kumar’s support, stating that it was childish on part of Congress to bring up the issue and that the actor was a true Hindustani.

Advertising

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena, on the row over INS Viraat being used 35 years ago as a “private taxi by then late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi”, said: “…The Congress has brought out a childish matter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on a naval warship. But both these matters are completely different. Akshay Kumar is a true Hindustani. His Canadian citizenship is a technical issue.”

“…he (Kumar) has given a large share from his earnings to the families of the martyrs in the last few years. He has been holding several programmes to nurture patriotic interests among the youngsters. This is why the controversy is pointless,” it added.

The Sena said that the focus should be on the prevailing water scarcity and drought situation across the country. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis performed a puja in Ujjain praying for the drought to end and the state have a good rainfall this year, it noted.

“Such things help in increasing the self confidence of those in the government and the administration… Praying to God does not end one’s duty… there is no substitute for hard work in tackling drought,” said the editorial.