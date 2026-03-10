Shiv Sena seeks civic felicitation for Indian cricket team in Mumbai

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav holds the tournament trophy with teammates during the presentation ceremony after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (Source: PTI)

Two days after the Indian cricket team won the T20 World Cup, the Shiv Sena has demanded that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) organise a civic felicitation ceremony for the players in Mumbai.

In a letter to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, Shiv Sena corporator and group leader Ameya Ghole said the Indian national cricket team had created history by winning the ICC T20 World Cup for the third time and securing the title for the second consecutive tournament.

Ghole said the victory had brought immense pride to the country and deserved to be celebrated in the nation’s financial capital. “The Indian players have glorified the name of the country across the world through their outstanding performance, determination and team spirit. This is a proud moment for every Indian,” he said.