Shiv Sena seeks civic felicitation for Indian cricket team in Mumbai

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two days after the Indian cricket team won the T20 World Cup, the Shiv Sena has demanded that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) organise a civic felicitation ceremony for the players in Mumbai.
In a letter to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, Shiv Sena corporator and group leader Ameya Ghole said the Indian national cricket team had created history by winning the ICC T20 World Cup for the third time and securing the title for the second consecutive tournament.
Ghole said the victory had brought immense pride to the country and deserved to be celebrated in the nation’s financial capital. “The Indian players have glorified the name of the country across the world through their outstanding performance, determination and team spirit. This is a proud moment for every Indian,” he said.
Highlighting Mumbai’s historic association with cricket, Ghole noted that the city has produced several legendary cricketers and has long been regarded as the sporting capital of the country. He said a civic felicitation would allow the city to honour the team’s achievement and inspire young sportspersons.
“Mumbai is known as the sports city of the country. Therefore, it is a humble request that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation organise a grand civic felicitation of the Indian national cricket team to celebrate such an unprecedented success,” Ghole said in the letter.
He added that such an event would also give cricket fans across the city an opportunity to celebrate the team’s victory and acknowledge the players’ contribution to Indian cricket on the global stage.
The BMC is yet to respond to the demand.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram