Shiv Sena chief praises people for voting in change

CONGRATULATING THE voters of the five states, where Assembly election results were declared on Tuesday, for their courage, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said these people have shown the way forward for the country. He added that while political parties keep winning and losing elections, winners must be congratulated.

Advertising

“I congratulate the courage of the voters for bringing change in the four states. The voters did not get into EVMs, indulge in distribution of money and hooliganism, but rejected those they did not want. We will see later what comes next, but this is true courage. The voters’ courage has shown the way forward for the country,” he said in a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, Sena MP Sanjay Raut had said the poll outcome is indication of rising anger against the Union government.

Minister for Environment and senior Sena leader Ramdas Kadam slammed the BJP after results were announced. “The people have given this answer to the BJP for not fulfilling the promises made to them. Now, we hope that BJP will understand the ground reality,” he added.

On the day of the results, Sena ministers also adopted an aggressive stand in the state Cabinet and pushed for issues related to the pending recruitment of Maratha youth in the energy department and providing assistance of Rs 500 per quintal to onion-producing farmers. Minister for Transport Diwakar Raote claimed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured him that he would look into both the issues.