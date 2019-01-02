Shiv Sena stalled proposal to acquire plots for open spaces: Opposition

OPPOSITION PARTIES in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have alleged that the Shiv Sena-led Improvements Committee has rejected a proposal to acquire six plots reserved for open spaces. Opposition leader Ravi Raja attacked the Sena over its claim to not allow any land to slip into builders’ pockets after the Kurla land controversy.

Advertising

On January 1, Congress leader Ravi Raja, NCP group leader Rakhi Jadhav and Samajwadi Party group leader Rais Shaikh wrote a letter to the Municipal Commissioner to re-open the proposal and take a decision on acquiring the plots.

“On Monday at an Improvement Committee meeting, Sena members decided to refer back proposals of six plots that needed to be acquired for open spaces, road-widening and schools. All these plots have a collective area of 40,000 square metre. As the committee has referred back the proposals, the owners of the land will get benefits and they will go for development, leaving Mumbai residents deprived of open spaces,” said Raja.

He added, “All three group leaders of opposition parties have written to Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta to reconsider the Improvements Committee’s decision.”

Advertising

Last year, Sena was criticized for not acquiring a plot reserved in Kurla west for open spaces. Opposition parties had alleged that as Sena leader Dilip Lande has a house on the land, the civic body was not acquiring it. Later, after facing criticism, Sena decided to take over the land.

“The proposal was recorded with a suggestion that plot owners who have issued purchase notices should rehabilitate structures at their own cost. Also, if the owner develops the plots, they have to hand over the amenities marked in the BMC plan. So there is no question of BMC losing the plots. The decision of recording the proposal was also supported by Congress, SP and NCP corporators.” said

Improvements Committee Chairman, Dilip Lande. He added,”The proposal will be tabled again in the committee meeting after three months. So the allegations made by the opposition parties are baseless.”