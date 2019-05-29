Sena-led BMC rejects direct cash transfer scheme, says yet to open bank accounts for all students

The Shiv Sena-led BMC on Tuesday rejected a proposal on the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme under which money was sought to be directly deposited in the accounts of 3.27 lakh students in schools run by the civic body to help them purchase stationery among other things.

The scheme was rejected by the civic body in March citing election model code of conduct.

“The civic body is yet to open bank accounts for most of the students for cash transfer. No documentation has been done to complete the process. It will take more time. Then how the civic body will ensure that all students will get the cash? Also, the misuse of cash by parents is still a concern,” senior Sena corporator Mangesh Satamkar said during the education committee meeting held Tuesday.

Expressing similar concerns, Shubhada Gudekar, Sena corporator and member of the committee, demanded that the proposal be rejected, following which education committee chairperson Anjali Naik rejected it.

The BMC had planned to spend Rs 37 crore for directly transferring cash — Rs 175 to Rs 662 — to each student from balwadi to Class 10 in the civic body-run schools for the next two years.

The cash transfer was meant to facilitate them to purchase of stationery, water bottle and tiffin box.

“We already have opened bank accounts of 2.70 lakh students and are in the process of opening accounts of 76,000 students. There is a delay because some of students do not have required documents. If the proposal is rejected then we will have to prepare fresh tenders for purchase of educational items. This will take time and students will not get these items till December,” Milind Sawant, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Education) said.