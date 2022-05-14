Shiv Sena and BJP slam Akbaruddin for visiting tomb of Aurangzeb

The Shiv Sena on Friday said AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s visit to the tomb of Aurangzeb in Khuldabad in Aurangabad district was aimed at vitiating the atmosphere of the state and the followers of the 17th century Mughal emperor will meet the same fate as his.

Owaisi on Thursday visited Aurangzeb’s tomb before addressing a rally in Aurangabad city.

Shiv Sena MP and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut said Aurangzeb fought against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and after his death with the Marathas for 25 years. “He was an aggressor who invaded Maharashtra and destroyed its temples,” Raut told reporters.

The BJP, meanwhile, said the glorification of Aurangazeb by Akbaruddin Owaisi is an insult to patriotic Muslims. The BJP demands strong action against Owaisi, opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Fadnavis told mediapersons in Mumbai, “The deshbhakt Muslims of this country will never accept Aurangazeb as their ruler. Owaisi’s act of visiting Aurangazeb’s tomb and paying respect during his Aurangabad visit on Thursday amounts to insulting the Muslims of this country.”

But All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel said there are many tombs in Khuldabad and they have a history. “Anyone who comes to Khuldabad visits the tomb of Aurangzeb. There is no need to draw a different meaning out of this,” he said.

Maharashtra Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant took a swipe at the BJP for demanding action against Owaisi. “BJP leaders should explain under which section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) can a person be booked for visiting a grave,” Sawant said.

He demanded to know what action against BJP veteran L K Advani for visiting the grave of Jinnah in Pakistan. “Also, what action was taken against Nitish Kumar for visiting Jinnah’s tomb?” he asked.

“Shivaji Maharaj built Afzal Khan’s grave after killing him. This is Maharashtra’s culture,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)