After BMC strains, Sena-BJP tensions spill into Thane — but with roles reversed

The growing friction between the Shiv Sena and BJP within the Mahayuti alliancehas now spilled into the Thane Municipal Corporation, where the balance of power appears starkly different from Mumbai, with the Eknath Shinde-led Sena firmly in control and the BJP increasingly complaining of being sidelined.
The latest flashpoint came on Wednesday when Thane Deputy Mayor and BJP leader Krishna Patil publicly challenged Shiv Sena corporators to resign and face fresh elections amid the escalating rift within the ruling alliance.
“We fought the elections together as a grand alliance. If the Shiv Sena feels we should be out of power, then we will resign but they should resign as well,” Patil told reporters.
The remarks came days after Shiv Sena members pushed through 231 resolutions related to beautification and development funds during the Thane civic body’s general body meeting on May 15, prompting open opposition from BJP corporators.
The proceedings exposed widening cracks within the alliance, with the Shiv Sena accusing BJP members of disrespecting the national anthem and the mayor, while BJP leaders alleged that proposals were rushed through without consulting alliance partners. BJP Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil and BJP group leader Mukesh Mokashi also lodged a police complaint against Shiv Sena corporators over alleged disrespect to the national anthem.
The confrontation has also revived discontent within the BJP over what it calls “disproportionate allocation” of development funds by the Sena-led administration.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, BJP leader Kedar Patil claimed BJP corporators had received only Rs 3.05 crore in development funds, while Shiv Sena corporators were allocated Rs 153 crore.
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“When we inspected the records, we noted that the BJP received Rs 3.05 crore in funds, while the opposition got Rs 4.50 crore. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has been allocated Rs 153 crore. The people have also elected us to power but how will we execute works in our wards if we receive no funds,” Patil said.
The developments mirror recent strains between the two allies in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and within the Mahayuti government. However, unlike Mumbai where the BJP remains the dominant partner within the alliance, the equations in Thane are reversed, with the Shinde-led Sena enjoying overwhelming numerical strength in the civic body.
In the 131-member TMC, the Shiv Sena holds 78 corporators, while the BJP has 28 members. The NCP(SP) has 12 corporators, the NCP nine, and AIMIM five, while Sena (UBT) and independents hold one seat each.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
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