After BMC strains, Sena-BJP tensions spill into Thane — but with roles reversed

In the Thane Municipal Corporation, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde (left) is firmly in control while CM Devendra Fadnavis's (right) BJP is increasingly complaining of being sidelined. (Express photo)

The growing friction between the Shiv Sena and BJP within the Mahayuti alliance has now spilled into the Thane Municipal Corporation, where the balance of power appears starkly different from Mumbai, with the Eknath Shinde-led Sena firmly in control and the BJP increasingly complaining of being sidelined.

The latest flashpoint came on Wednesday when Thane Deputy Mayor and BJP leader Krishna Patil publicly challenged Shiv Sena corporators to resign and face fresh elections amid the escalating rift within the ruling alliance.

“We fought the elections together as a grand alliance. If the Shiv Sena feels we should be out of power, then we will resign but they should resign as well,” Patil told reporters.