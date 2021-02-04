Shiv Sena, BJP not enemies till last breath: Senior BJP leader Mungantiwar

Although Mungantiwar refrained from elaborating, he said that he discussed local issues of his Assembly constituency Ballarshah in Chandrapur with Thackeray. (Express File)

A day after he met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Wednesday that his party and estranged ally Shiv Sena would not remain enemies forever.

“Shiv Sena and BJP are not going to remain enemies till the last breath. Both share a common ideology and Hindutva agenda. So, nothing can be ruled out in the future,” he told media persons.

Although Mungantiwar refrained from elaborating, he said that he discussed local issues of his Assembly constituency Ballarshah in Chandrapur with Thackeray.

“I discussed issues related to my constituency. Among the issues raised were electricity bills of farmers and those belonging to the low-income group, airport project at Chandrapur and projects related to the forest department.”

While Shiv Sena downplayed the meeting, its ally NCP said it was a “non-political” discussion.

NCP leader and Minister Nawab Malik said, “Don’t read too much into the meeting. Mungantiwar met the CM at Sahayadri guesthouse. So, it was not a secret meeting… The Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena alliance is strong and so is the government of Maharashtra.”

The state BJP, meanwhile, refused to comment on Mungantiwar’s statement.

A senior party leader said, “What Mungantiwar has said is the natural response one would expect from any party leadership. But unless Sena breaks away from Congress and NCP or the coalition collapses, nothing can be said.”