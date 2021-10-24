Shiv Sena to BJP: ‘Hindutva should not be used and thrown away for political gains’

Asking BJP to stop giving “free lectures” on Hindutva, the Shiv Sena on Saturday said the BJP used and threw Hindutva for political gains.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, while branding BJP’s canvassing of Hindutva as “neo-Hindutva”, said that attacking people overeating beef in one state and allowing the sale of beef in another amounts to BJP’s double standards on Hindutva.

The editorial asked how those who say that Shiv Sena abandoned Hindutva for power forget the BJP’s marriage with Mehbooba Mufti’s party for power in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Hindutva should not be used and thrown away for political gains. Attacking people over beef in one state while allowing the sale of beef in another state shows the BJP’s double standards. The BJP’s neo-Hindutva is the biggest farce we can see,” said the editorial, adding that those preaching Hindutva to Shiv Sena are not in the right frame of mind.

“The Hindus are tired of the game polarising them for votes, playing the game of dividing Hindus and Muslims and creating an atmosphere of tension to gain votes,” the party said.