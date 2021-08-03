Shiv Sena accuses BJP of double standards after Meghalaya minister supports beef-eating

Days after Meghalaya minister Sanbor Shullai encouraged people to eat more beef than chicken, mutton and fish, Shiv Sena on Tuesday accused BJP of double standards over its beef policy. The Sena said that BJP should apologise to all those who were mob-lynched in the name of beef.

“Meghalaya’s BJP minister Sanbor Shullai has backed eating beef. So we will not say hang him or call him a traitor. But in the beef matter, BJP should apologise to all those who were lynched to death by mobs and those who were insulted for carrying beef and cases were filed against them. Because the BJP minister has supported beef,” said the editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana.

The editorial was referring to Shullai’s statement made last week. “I encourage the people to eat more beef than chicken, mutton or fish. By encouraging people to eat more beef, the perception that BJP will impose a ban on cow slaughter will be dispelled,” Shullai had said on Friday.

The editorial further said that the BJP is a pro-Hindu party but the time has come for it to introspect whether its Hindutva is politically convenient. “The mob lynching during the ‘Modi-1’ government was a disgrace to humanity,” remarked the editorial.

“Due to the Modi government’s ban on cattle slaughter, the farmers are facing economic hardships and the burden of feeding the unproductive cows has increased on the farmers. It has also become a crime to support VD Savarkar’s stand that the cow is not a deity but a useful animal. In other words, the issue of cow-slaughter in the second term of the Modi government has been put in cold storage and the status of cows has gone down,” it added.

It further said that in the northeast states, beef is their staple food and there are no restrictions on the slaughter of cows. “If someone says that in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and elsewhere, the cow is gaumata (sacred animal) and it is not gaumata but a useful animal in states of Goa, Kerala and North East, then it is hypocritical and shows double-standards. How can the law be changed as per the state? The uniform civil code should be followed in the case of cows,” added the editorial.

Mocking the BJP in Maharashtra, the editorial said, “If the cows had a ‘head’, a delegation of cows from Goa and the North East states would have gone to the Raj Bhavan and met the Governor. They would have either demanded a ban on cow slaughter like other states or migrate the cows from the states whose ministers are encouraging people to eat beef to pro-Hindu states.”