2018 marked beginning of change, will 2019 see complete change: Shiv Sena

THE SHIV Sena on Tuesday said the year 2018 marked the “beginning of change”, referring to the BJP’s defeats in the Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. The party also asked “whether 2019 would see the complete change”.

In an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said that the Rafale scam was discussed a lot last year.

“The union government’s journey in 2018 involves its failure in all sectors — from business, agriculture to price rise and the Rafale deal.

The ruling party experienced people’s anger resulted from these things. People have thrown out three BJP governments from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The year 2018 was the year that marked the beginning of change. Will 2019 see the complete change?” the editorial read.

The Sena also said that one of the problematic issues last year was the deteriorating economy. “There is a recession everywhere. Sectors like industry, business and agriculture were badly affected by it. Demonetisation in 2016 was a big blow to the country’s economic development.

Rather than giving relief, the government rubbed salt on people’s injuries by imposing the Goods and Services Tax,” it added.

The editorial also referred to the government’s attempt of getting surplus reserves of the Reserve Bank of India and the four Supreme Court judges addressing the press conference against the government.