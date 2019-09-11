Shiv Sena begins interviewing candidates for all 288 seats in state

The Shiv Sena has begun interviewing candidates aspiring to contest on all the 288 Assembly constituencies ahead of the state polls, even as it continues seat-sharing talks with the BJP.

On Tuesday, a panel, comprising Sena leaders and members from its women and youth wings, interviewed aspiring candidates from western Maharashtra. The interviews, party leaders said, would continue on Wednesday as well. “As a part of Assembly poll preparedness, the interviews are being conducted for all 288 Assembly seats. But, we are sure that the alliance will happen with the BJP in the next few days,” a Sena functionary, who is a part of the interview panel, said.

The functionary added that interviews of interested candidates of all other regions would go on till September 20. “The interview panel will recommend 2-3 names for each Assembly constituency to party chief Uddhav Thackeray, who will then take a final call on it,” he added.

A Sena leader said the factors considered for shortlisting the candidates include winning ability, public perception of the candidate, his or her plans for contesting the polls and the local factors among others.

“For the new entrants, we are also checking whether they have any issues with the local activists,” the leader added.