Shiv Sena bats for law against lynching

Shiv Sena party leaders Uddhav Thackeray and his son, Aditya Thackeray. (File) Shiv Sena party leaders Uddhav Thackeray and his son, Aditya Thackeray. (File)

Criticising the recent incidents of lynching by mobs across the country, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday said there should be a law against such killings. Innocent people are being killed by violent mobs in the name of suspicion, the Sena said.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the party said lynching incidents by mobs continue across the country including in Tripura, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka. “People do not get violent because of suspicions of child lifting or cow slaughter alone but there are other reasons as well,” said the editorial.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court asked Parliament to come up with a special law to curb mob lynching, saying the “horrendous acts of mobocracy cannot be permitted to inundate the law of the land” and “cannot be allowed to become the new normal”.

“While adhering to the Supreme Court’s directive, the government can take into consideration all such incidents at the time of making the law. Though enacting the law won’t stop rumours and mob lynching incidents, the people with mob mentality may not have the license to kill innocent people,” added the Sena.

