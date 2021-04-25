Shiv Sena attacks Centre: ‘Country seems to be turning into burial ground, crematorium’

Health workers carrying a body of a person who died of Covid-19 for cremation, in New Delhi. (AP Photo)

Taking on the Union government, the Shiv Sena on Saturday said that it needs to introspect instead of blaming the states for the current Covid-19 crisis in the country. An editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana said that against the promise of “achhe din”, the question today is whether this was hell.

The party said the country’s health system had created a false impression of defeating Covid-19. “But despite knowing that the second wave would come and would be terrible, what did the central government do to become self-sufficient in terms of facilities?,” said the editorial.

Under the rule of those who promised to bring “achhe din”, it added, there are no beds, oxygen, vaccines and medicines. “There is only anguish.”

“(PM) Modi and his colleagues wanted to make the country heaven and asked for votes for that. But now the country seems to be turning into crematoriums and graveyards. While achhe din and heaven are far away, is this hell?,” the editorial said.

It also said that there is no need to pay attention to what the Supreme Court or the high courts. “In recent times, the courts are waking up as per convenience… But had the Supreme Court taken the cognizance of the roadshows of many political leaders…and the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar at the right time, then the situation where people are dying on the streets would not have come,” it added.