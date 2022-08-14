Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete died Sunday after his car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, near Khopoli, said Raigad district collector Mahendra Kalyankar.

Mete, who was travelling in an SUV, was returning from Pune when the accident took place. He was admitted to the MGM Hospital in Kamothe. According to the highway police, Mete’s driver was trying to overtake a truck when the accident took place.

BJP MLA Bharati Lavhekar, a close aide of Mete, said that he was coming to Mumbai for a meeting and was later expected to go to his hometown Beed to attend the Independence day rally.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reached the hospital on Sunday morning.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tweeted: “The news of the accidental death of Shiv Sangram Organization President Vinayak Mete is very shocking. His social work, as well as contribution to the development of the marginalized sections of the society, is great.”