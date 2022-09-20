scorecardresearch
Shiv Sainiks protest Kadam’s comments against Thackeray

Sena leaders have also come down heavily on Kadam, challenging him to travel the state amid protests by Sainiks.

Shiv Sainiks burn Ram Kadam’s poster in Thane on Tuesday in protest against his alleged derogatory comments against Uddhav Thackeray. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Shiv Sainiks across the state came out on the street on Tuesday in protest against former MLA Ramdas Kadam’s allegedly derogatory remarks against party president Uddhav Thackeray.

Sainiks are reported to have protested in Nashik, parts of Thane, Alibaug, and Ratnagiri. While irate Sainiks set afire mannequins and posters with Kadam’s picture in Thane, Nashik, and Alibaug in Raigad, some of them allegedly attempted to vandalise the former lawmaker’s office in Ratnagiri, leading to tension there. Sena workers also got into a scuffle with Kadam’s supporters in Dapoli. Police brought the situation under control.

At a rally last week, Kadam had made derogatory comments against Uddhav Thackeray and his family.

