Shiv Jayanti to be celebrated at ‘Diwan-e-Aam’ in Agra Fort

For the first time, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be celebrated at ‘Diwan-e-Aam’ in the iconic Agra Fort on February 19, the state government said on Wednesday.

Officials said some social organisations had requested the Union government for permission to organise Shiv Jayanti at the ‘Diwan-e-Aam’ hall of Agra Fort to mark celebration of 393rd birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj.

However, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had denied permission for the same. The organisations had then moved the Delhi High Court, which had on February 8 directed the ASI to allow the celebrations to be held at Agra Fort if the Maharashtra government was a co-organiser of the event.

Following this, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had written to the Union government and the ASI to inform that the Maharashtra government will celebrate Shiv Jayanti in association with the social organisations. According to historians, the 16th century Maratha warrior had shown his prowess in this fort in Agra.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Maharashtra between February 17 and 19 to inaugurate the first phase of the Shiv Srushti project, a historical theme park based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj.

“He is coming to inaugurate the first phase of Shiv Srushti and not for the Assembly bypolls that are being held in Pune,” Fadnavis told the media.

Criticising the visit, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, “No matter where Amit Shah goes, he will not get the blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj”.