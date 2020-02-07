Shiv Jayanti: Sena says as per tithi this year, hints at reviewing stand

The subject of celebrating Shivaji’s birth anniversary has been a matter of dispute with the state government celebrating it based on the Gregorian calendar while the Sena celebrates it as per the Hindu calendar. (Source: Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) The subject of celebrating Shivaji’s birth anniversary has been a matter of dispute with the state government celebrating it based on the Gregorian calendar while the Sena celebrates it as per the Hindu calendar. (Source: Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

The dispute over celebrating the birth anniversary of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji on two different days may finally come to rest from next year with the Shiv Sena hinting that it could review its stand on the issue.

“Since there is less time now, the Sena has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary as per tithi. After that, a meeting of all stakeholders will be held to take a call on it,” said Anil Parab, Sena leader and Transport Minister.

The subject of celebrating Shivaji’s birth anniversary has been a matter of dispute with the state government celebrating it based on the Gregorian calendar while the Sena celebrates it as per the Hindu calendar.

The issue of celebrating the birth anniversary of the Maratha warrior king as per the government date was raised by NCP leader Amol Mitkari a few days back, appealing to CM Uddhav Thackeray to celebrate the anniversary only on February 19, the date fixed by the government.

Following the demand, the Sena has been cornered on the issue as the Congress and NCP, the alliance partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, celebrate the birth anniversary as per the government day. Few years back, the state government had set up a committee of historians and fixed February 19 as the day for celebrating the birth anniversary.

But the Sena has been celebrating it as per the Hindu calendar on the third day of Falgun, which can vary and falls sometimes between February and March. It is on March 12 this year.

For the last several years, the Sena has demanded that the state government should celebrate the birth anniversary as per tithi but all governments, including the previous BJP-led government, of which Sena was a part, has ignored the demand. There has been a demand to celebrate the birth anniversary on one day instead of two.

