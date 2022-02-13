Shiv Bhojan centres violating norms will be permanently closed: Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal

Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday said that the state government would not tolerate any irregularities in the Shiv Bhojan thali scheme. Any centre found indulging in irregularities will be subjected to permanent blacklisting, he said.

At a review meeting held on Sunday, Bhujbal issued directives to the department officers to ensure strict monitoring of the scheme.

“If a Shiv Bhojan centre is found violating the norms it should be served notice. If the centre commits irregularities a second time, heavy penalty should be slapped. If the same centre commits irregularities a third time it should be blacklisted and shut down permanently, ” Bhujbal said.

Talking about the popularity of the scheme amongst the needy and the poor, the minister emphasised the need for regular monitoring of the Shiv Bhojan centres.

If any of the centres fail to conform to the laid norms, those should be subjected to quick action. The response from the officials should be immediate, he added.

Underlining the importance of giving these centres to self-help groups operated by women and physically challenged, he urged the district administrations to maximise the supply of quality food grains supply to these centres and set up vigilance committees.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government launched the flagship Shiv Bhojan thali scheme in 2020 to make a decent meal affordable to every individual across the state. Under the scheme, meals are provided at Rs 10 for the needy. During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the rate was halved to Rs 5 and then free for a specified period.

A Shiv Bhojan thali includes two chapatis, vegetables, dal and rice. It is estimated five crore people have availed this scheme across 950 centres in Maharashtra.