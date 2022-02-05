Massive waiting complex for darshan at Shirdi nearly complete

The massive waiting complex in Shirdi for the darshan is nearly complete. The foundation stone for the project was laid in October 2019, during the centenary year of Sai Baba, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The temple town of Shirdi has the samadhi of saint Saibaba, and people from across the country visit it.

Chief Executive Officer Bhagyashree Banait told The Indian Express, “On some days we get a crowd of nearly one lakh people and the line extends up to three three km. This new AC waiting hall has amenities like tea/coffee stalls which will also serve biscuits. We will also have small audio visual shows on the life and times of Sai Baba. It will also have large screens wherein devotees can get darshan of Saibaba.’’

(Express Photo: Yogesh Naik)

The work was to be completed in May 2020 but was delayed as workers left the site due to Covid.

There are 12 halls that can accommodate nearly 18,000 persons at a time. It will also have lockers for chappals and cell phones, and devotees can take tokens for darshan by punching in their biometrics. At any given time, it will take one and half hours for darshan if the hall is full.

The sansthan will open this facility by May. The project costs Rs 109 crore, said Sanjay Jori, executive engineer of Sansthan.