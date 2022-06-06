Shirdi Trust to draw up plan to renovate main temple complex

The Shirdi Sai Sansthan Trust will soon draw up a plan to strengthen the main temple housing the Sai Baba Samadhi. The temple was last restored by Larsen and Toubro in 1999-2000. Saibaba, the saint, had passed away in 1918 and the temple in his name was constructed later, in phases.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the Shirdi Sai Sansthan Trust’s Chief Executive Officer Bhagyashree Banayat said, “We had done an initial study of the temple. This temple is nearly 100 years old and we need to strengthen it to increase its longevity. The committee, which included the director of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalya, submitted its report a month back. We will also consult the archeology department before starting work. This project will increase the lifespan of the temple.”

The Shirdi Sai Sansthan Trust has also called for a panel of architects to beautify the temple premises and have vertical gardens, Banayat said.

Sabysachi Mukherji, director of the CSMVS said, “It needs some kind of preventive conservation and certain parts of the temple need to be restored. They (the Trust) need to consult more experts before awarding the contract for the project.”

Retired IAS officer D M Sukhtankar, who was the president of the trust for a decade, held office when the temple was last restored.

Sukhtankar said, “I had held a competition of architects to decide the best way of conserving the temple and adding new details. We had hired two architects to select the best design.”

Besides the proposed refurbishment, the trust will also switch over to unconventional sources to generate power. At present, the prasadalaya of the Shirdi Sansthan Trust uses solar power to cook food and generate 1 MW of electricity.

“We are also commissioning a darshan complex for nearly 20,000 devotees and this alone will require 1 MW of electricity. For all activities on the temple premises, the Sai Sansthan Trust needs 4.5 MW of power and they are planning to set up windmills at a nearby place owned by the trust at Supe Pathar and also install solar panels. This is likely to cost Rs 10 crore,” the CEO

said.