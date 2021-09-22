HC tells new committee for Shirdi Sansthan Trust to refrain from taking policy decisions till further orders

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the new committee at the Shri Sai Baba Sansthan, Shirdi, to refrain, till further orders, from taking policy decisions, sanctioning expenditures, making appointments or inducting new members.

A division bench of Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Sanjay G Mehere was hearing a civil application in a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by petitioner Uttamrao Shelke.

Shelke informed the HC that the state government had appointed a new managing committee for the Sansthan chaired by NCP MLA Ashutosh Kale through a September 16 order, and the said committee took charge on September 17.

Shelke argued that the state government could not appoint such a committee without permission or approval of the HC, as per earlier orders.

Advocate Pradnya S Talekar, representing Shelke, referred to a October 9, 2019 HC order, which noted that the court in 2012 had appointed a committee to supervise, monitor and look after financial affairs of Sansthan. The committee constituted comprised the principal district judge, the collector of Ahmednagar, CEO of the Sansthan, and one delegate not below the rank of the Assistant Charity Commissioner, Nashik.

The civil application challenged the constitution of the new committee on the ground that it was formed with the induction of political personalities without following any “transparent procedure”, which was violative of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust Act.

The plea also said the law stipulates appointment of members from socially and economically backward classes as well as specialised background of public health and business management, and this was flouted to make “certain politically motivated appointments”.

Additional Government Pleader (AGP) S G Karlekar for the state government and advocate A S Bajaj for the Trust sought time to file replies to the civil application, which the HC accepted.

The court observed, “We have no doubts that the State Government is empowered to appoint the Managing Committee for Shree Sai Baba Sansthan, Shirdi. However, the peculiar circumstances in which we had passed an order on 9th October, 2019, we had thus empowered the Committee to administer the Sansthan and the Committee was performing its functions under the orders of this Court passed in the PIL from time to time.”

The bench noted that the new committee could not have taken charge without its approval. “When we had brought a committee into existence (2012) and had empowered it to function and administer the Sansthan, prima facie, no other Managing Committee could have dislodged the Committee that we had constituted, on the plea of the Government having declared the formation of the new Committee. In short, the new Committee could not have taken charge without obtaining orders from this Court as we would then be required to discharge the Committee that we had constituted,” the order stated.

Talekar also submitted that a meeting of the new committee has been arranged on September 26 and there are certain issues on the agenda pertaining to huge financial transactions.

The bench held, “We find from our order dated 9th October, 2019 that any expenditure beyond Rs 50 lakh was to be submitted to the Committee and this Court has been issuing orders from time to time, approving certain expenditures.”

The court posted further hearing on the plea to September 23, and noted, “Until then, the new Committee, which is alleged to have taken charge by dislodging the Committee that we had constituted, shall refrain from taking any policy decision, sanction expenditure and shall also refrain from making any appointments or inducting any new members, if any, until further orders.”