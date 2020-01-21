Shirdi controcersy: Uddhav meets Shirdi residents, retracts statement on Pathri as Sai Baba’s birthplace

The issue first came to prominence in 2017 when President Ramnath Kovind in October 2017 made a statement that Sai Baba was born in Pathri. The issue first came to prominence in 2017 when President Ramnath Kovind in October 2017 made a statement that Sai Baba was born in Pathri.

In a bid to pacify residents of Shirdi, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in his meeting with representatives of the pilgrim town, has withdrawn his statement where he had referred to Pathri as the birthplace of Sai Baba.

The conflict between Shirdi, located in Ahmednagar, and Pathri in Parbhani district has been simmering for some time now over claims of Sai Baba’s birthplace. While residents of Shirdi claim that there is no concrete proof of his origins, Pathri residents claim that they have proof that Sai Baba was born in their town.

The issue first came to prominence in 2017 when President Ramnath Kovind in October 2017 made a statement that Sai Baba was born in Pathri. The controversy reared its head again after Thackeray, soon after taking charge as the chief minister, made a promise in January to allot funds of up to Rs 100 crore for Pathri, which he described as a town where Sai Baba was born.

The statement had caused consternation among residents of Shirdi, who had called for a bandh on Sunday in protest. The bandh was called off after the CM called the residents for a meeting.

“The villagers should have faith and patience. The approval to Pathri’s pilgrimage development plan has been given during the Aurangabad meeting. So, the area should be developed. Why have controversy over the birthplace?” Thackeray asked.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Shiv Sena MP Sadashiv Lokhande, BJP MLA Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and others.

Lokhande, the MP from Shirdi, said the local residents had no objection in giving funds for Pathri’s development plan. “The chief minister, who had mentioned that Pathri is Sai Baba’s birthplace, has withdrawn the reference. All the villagers have agreed and the issue has been sorted out,” Lokhande said.

Vikhe Patil said the bandh was observed considering the sentiments of Sai bhakts. “The government did not take a stand on Sai Baba’s birthplace before. We want the government to have the same stand now as well,” Vikhe Patil said, adding that the protest had been withdrawn completely.

The bandh in Shirdi was called off on Sunday evening after local residents said they will decide their next course of action after meeting Thackeray in Mumbai on Monday. Pathri residents are yet to meet the CM.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App