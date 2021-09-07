Shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviews fifth oil berth during recent visit to Mumbai Port Trust

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) last week and reviewed the ongoing projects on the premises.

Chairman of the Trust, Rajiv Jalota, also apprised Sonowal of the features of the newly constructed fifth oil berth, which is the largest in the country in terms of capacity, and can cater to fully loaded Suez Max vessels. The project is completed and due for dedication to the nation, he added.

Sonowal was also apprised of other ongoing and proposed projects at the port.

The executive directors of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited said that construction of fifth oil berth has resulted in savings of Rs 200 crore to the exchequer as larger ships can now come in, which was earlier not the case.

During his visit, Sonowal appreciated the efforts of the MbPT for using the reclaimed earth from Mumbai Metro project at the port.

The minister also visited the Suez Max tanker — Nordac Moon — berthed at fifth oil berth and interacted with the Master of the vessel. He also visited Domestic Cruise Terminal, Offshore Container Terminal, Lock Gate, Dry Dock and Mumbai International Cruise Terminal.