Ship passenger held on basis of captain’s complaint: NCB

The passenger on board the cruise ship Cordelia, who was arrested by NCB officials after the ship returned to the city on Monday morning, was done on the basis of a complaint given by the ship captain, said NCB officials.

An official said that three passengers had allegedly created a ruckus onboard the ship and damaged a windowpane. The captain gave a complaint to NCB officials, following which the three were detained. On conducting searches, the NCB officials found hydrophonic weed on one of the passengers, following which he was arrested, an official said.

The NCB said that it was carrying out operations in various parts of the city and nearby areas and arrested two alleged drug peddlers, from whom the accused on board the ship had procured narcotics.

One of the arrested was identified as Shreyas Nair, arrested from Goregaon. The second accused was arrested from Jogeshwari and the NCB seized mephedrone worth Rs 5 lakh from him along with an intermediate quantity of MDMA. While NCB officials refused to reveal his name, they said that he procured narcotics from the dark web and made payments in Bitcoins.

An official said that as part of the investigation, they have also summoned the organiser of the event and plan to question them in the presence of Aryan Khan and Arbaz Merchant, two of the arrested accused. An official said they wanted to find out why they had given a free pass to Merchant to be part of the event.

“While Aryan Khan had a celebrity factor, we want to ask the organizers why Merchant too was given a free pass as he is not a known person. We have zeroed in on the organizers and they will be questioned soon,” the official said.

An official said that while they have arrested those consuming the narcotics, they are now heading towards arresting the peddlers who supplied narcotics to those on board the

vessel.

“We are going through chats of some of the accused to find out whom they contacted to procure the narcotics. Based on this information, we are conducting operations and arresting these peddlers. More arrests are likely in the case,” the official said.

He added that the five accused arrested on Monday will be produced before the court on Tuesday. The eight persons earlier arrested by the NCB were produced in court on Monday and remanded in NCB custody till October 7.

Of the total recoveries allegedly made on the cruise, the NCB claimed that 6 grams of charas was seized from Bandra resident Arbaz Merchant (26), 5 grams of charas from Delhi-based anchor Munmun Dhamecha (28) — both categorised as small quantities. From Gurgaon resident Vikrant Chhokar (32), the NCB claimed to have seized 5 grams of mephedrone and 10 grams of cocaine, 14 MDMA pills from Ishmeet Singh, four pills of MDMA and three grams of cocaine from Gomit Chopra (28) a Delhi-based make-up artist, four pills of MDMA from Nupur Satija (29) — all intermediary quantities. The NCB also claimed that Mohak Jaswal had provided the pills to Satija.