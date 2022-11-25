Shinde’s visit to astrologer criticised by Oppn, activists

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s visit to an astrologer at Mirgaon in Nasik district’s Sinnar tehsil on Wednesday has invited criticism from the Opposition.

“What is happening is new to all of us. Travelling to Shirdi, by cancelling scheduled programmes, visiting an astrologer, is new to all of us. This is a progressive state, which promotes scientific temper. But we are witnessing contradictory things, but I am sure that the new generation will not accept this,” NCP chief Sharad Pawar told media.

Shinde had on Wednesday travelled to Shirdi and met an astrologer in Mirgaon.

Asked about his visit, Shinde said on Thursday that he visits places without hiding. “If you are asking me if I showed my hand to anyone, then let me tell you that I have shown (power

of my hand) three months ago when we came to power,” he told mediapersons.

Maharashtra Andhashra-ddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS), which works towards spreading rationalist ideas, said that Shinde’s visit goes against the Constitution, which promotes scientific temper.

“Astrology is neither a science nor has any basis. People are duped by astrologers who claim that they know the future. Maharashtra’s chief minister is in a constitutional position… he is supposed to follow the values promoted by the Constitution. His actions of visiting an astrologer should be condemned,” said Milind Deshmukh, state council member of MANS.