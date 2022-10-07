scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Shinde’s speech aired live in trains, WR seeks report from private contractor

The WR has deployed infotainment screens in many suburban trains where advertisements are displayed. On Wednesday, Shinde’s speech was aired on the system. As per WR rules, no political content can be shown on this system.

The airing of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Dussehra rally speech on infotainment screens installed in Western Railway (WR) suburban trains has kicked off a controversy, forcing the WR to seek a clarification from the vendor operating the system.

“The live rally aired for 10-15 minutes. The contract agreement restricts display of any advertisement/content of political nature. After it was brought to the notice… the live streaming was stopped,” a WR official said.

A senior official said that no such type of permission was given by the authorities and the WR has asked for clarification from its private vendor (contractor) on why it aired the speech.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-10-2022 at 02:38:02 am
