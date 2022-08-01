Shinde’s outreach to several crore beneficiaries of govt schemes, a letter to each one

Updated: August 2, 2022 12:43:34 am
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will send a letter to each of the several crore beneficiaries of welfare schemes in the state in an attempt to increase his government’s public outreach efforts.
In a review meeting Monday about ongoing projects running in collaboration between the state and Centre, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave directions to increase public outreach, enhance citizen participation and ensure that the scheme reaches the marginalised sections. A total of 14 schemes were reviewed.
Kickstarting the public outreach programme and in an attempt to personally connect with voters, Shinde will send letters in the coming days to each beneficiary. “The content of the letter will mention the name of the scheme under which he or she is a beneficiary. It will also have details of the scheme and the benefits extended to the recipient under that scheme,” an official told The Indian Express.
While a letter from the Chief Minister is seen as an attempt to connect with every beneficiary, the administration hopes that it will also act as a method to cross-check whether the benefits of the scheme have actually reached the intended recepient. “If the citizen has not received said benefits in the letter, then it can be reported to concerned authorities which can further be cross-checked by the implementing agency,” the official said.
The 2014-19 government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had run a campaign called ‘Hoy, mi labharthi’ (Yes, I am beneficiary). The advertising campaign was launched on completion of three years of the Fadnavis government about beneficiaries of different welfare schemes. The scheme had come under criticism from the Opposition as claims of benefits were allegedly contrary to the ground reality in many places.
Meanwhile, Shinde in a meeting said the Prime Minister has assured him of complete support from the central government. “The government welcomes new projects by solving problems in existing ones. New proposals should be presented to seek more funds from the Centre. It is expected that benefits of people-centric schemes reach marginalised communities,” he added.
