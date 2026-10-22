Shinde vs Naik: State overrides Navi Mumbai civic body’s freeze on cluster redevelopment

Shinde’s department says many old buildings are unsafe and redevelopment can’t wait. Naik has warned that higher FSI will choke Navi Mumbai’s roads, water supply and parking.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
3 min readMumbaiOct 22, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Maharashtra Urban Development Department, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Eknath Shinde, Ganesh Naik, Eknath Shinde, Shrikant Shinde, Navi Mumbai land allotment, Urban Development Department Maharashtra, BJP vs Shiv Sena, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, NMMC, Kalyan MP, Thane Lok Sabha election, Maharashtra political rift, Navi Mumbai builder lobby allegations, Section 213 repeal, Maharashtra Cabinet disputeA five-time MLA who was with the undivided Shiv Sena and the NCP before joining the BJP, Naik has dominated Navi Mumbai politics for decades. Shinde, Thane’s guardian minister, considers the district his stronghold. (Source: FB)
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The Maharashtra Urban Development Department, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has overridden a freeze on cluster redevelopment imposed by the BJP-run Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), opening a fresh front in Shinde’s turf war with BJP minister Ganesh Naik.

The department has told Municipal Commissioner Kailash Shinde to process five proposals in Ghansoli and Vashi, saying projects already notified in the government gazette or pending before the civic body’s high-powered committee can’t be halted by a general body resolution. The NMMC must process them and send them to the state for approval.

In August, the NMMC general body voted to suspend all projects under the Urban Renewal Scheme (URS), known as cluster redevelopment, until their impact on civic infrastructure was scientifically assessed. The freeze stalled projects that had already cleared scrutiny, including some the government had notified.

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The BJP, which Naik leads in Navi Mumbai, pushed it through. A five-time MLA who was with the undivided Shiv Sena and the NCP before joining the BJP, Naik has dominated Navi Mumbai politics for decades. Shinde, Thane’s guardian minister, considers the district his stronghold. Though Mahayuti allies, the two have clashed, with Naik holding a janata darbar in Thane last year, seen as a challenge to Shinde.

Cluster redevelopment, which lets old buildings be rebuilt together with higher floor space index (FSI), has become their latest battleground. Naik has called it indiscriminate, warning that more FSI and more people would choke roads, water supply and parking. In early August, he publicly attacked the scheme as reckless and warned Shinde against crossing him. Shinde says residents of cramped homes deserve bigger houses.

At the August meeting, Shinde Sena corporators accused the BJP of hurting mathadi workers and warned it would be responsible if an ageing building collapsed.

According to the order, the high-powered committee had approved three of the five proposals. They include the Simplex settlement of mathadi workers in Ghansoli and the JN-type colony in Vashi Sector 9, whose residents’ associations had appealed to the department.

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The order says many buildings in Navi Mumbai are old and dilapidated, and long delays could put lives at risk. It also directs the NMMC to assess infrastructure capacity and environmental impact, and says future proposals will be checked for their effect on civic amenities.

The order isn’t automatic approval. The five proposals must still clear committee scrutiny and final approval from the state.

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Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

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