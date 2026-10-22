Shinde vs Naik: State overrides Navi Mumbai civic body’s freeze on cluster redevelopment

The Maharashtra Urban Development Department, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has overridden a freeze on cluster redevelopment imposed by the BJP-run Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), opening a fresh front in Shinde’s turf war with BJP minister Ganesh Naik.

The department has told Municipal Commissioner Kailash Shinde to process five proposals in Ghansoli and Vashi, saying projects already notified in the government gazette or pending before the civic body’s high-powered committee can’t be halted by a general body resolution. The NMMC must process them and send them to the state for approval.

In August, the NMMC general body voted to suspend all projects under the Urban Renewal Scheme (URS), known as cluster redevelopment, until their impact on civic infrastructure was scientifically assessed. The freeze stalled projects that had already cleared scrutiny, including some the government had notified.