Shinde to Uddhav: Have you become secular now?

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday hit out at Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, questioning his

commitment to Hindutva while alluding that he had turned secular.

“I was criticised for visiting Ganesh mandals during Ganesh festival. I used to visit the mandals even before becoming the chief minister and I continue to do so even today. It was me, who forced others to go for such darshans.

But what about you? Have you become so secular that today you do not even call your father Balasaheb Thackeray Hindu Hriday Samrat (ruler of Hindu hearts),” Shinde asked Thackeray while addressing a gathering at the Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi.

Shinde was addressing the state unit chiefs of his faction who were called for a meeting organised by Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale.

Attacking Thackeray, Shinde said that the Sena is not a private limited company but the party that runs on the thoughts of the Sena founder.

“We are not gaddar (traitors). We are the true soldiers of Balasaheb Thackeray. You call us a gang who is snatching someone else’s father. Should I call you the one who is selling your father’s ideology by aligning with Congress and NCP?” asked Shinde.

The CM was referring to Thackeray’s speech at Nesco ground in Mumbai on Wednesday, where the Sena president taunted Shinde of attempting to snatch his father’s legacy.

Shinde said, “Our leader Balasaheb Thackeray had said that if time comes to ally with Congress and NCP, he will close the party (Sena). But the desire for power overrode everything and an alliance was formed with Congress and NCP.”

Advertisement

Taunting Thackeray that he never met party leaders in the two-and-a-half years when he was the state’s chief minister, Shinde said that it was his revolt that has made Thackeray talk to Sena workers.

State ministers Sandipan Bhumare, Deepak Kesarkar and Uday Samant joined Shinde in his visit to Delhi along with Lok

Sabha MPs who have supported him after his revolt against Thackeray.

Shinde called Sena leaders from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Puducherry, Kerala, West Bengal, Manipur and Tripura to Delhi for the gathering at Maharashtra Sadan.