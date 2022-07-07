Shinde tells state Covid task force to continue its work

Days after members of the Covid-19 pediatric task force quit following the change in the government, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday asked the state Covid-19 task force, which was appointed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, to continue its work of advising the administration on how to control the viral spread.

An official said that Shinde spoke to Dr Sanjay Oak, the head of the state task force, and conveyed that they must continue their work. Shinde discussed the prevailing Covid-19 situation with Oak and gave the necessary directives, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had set up the task force when the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020 to advise the government on how to handle the situation.

On Sunday, members of the pediatric task force had resigned. When contacted, Dr Suhas Prabhu, who headed the pediatric task force, said, “We have resigned as the government changed. We don’t know if our resignation has been accepted or not.”

Asked about the CM’s instructions that the task force should continue, he said, “No one from the government has spoken to me.”

A member of the state task force told The Indian Express, “We are going to continue.” Despite attempts, Oak could not be reached for comment.