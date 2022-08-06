scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

Shinde set to go on statewide tour

Response to Aaditya's tours, especially in parts of Marathwada and surprisingly in western Maharashtra, have made the Shinde camp realise that the party organisation and its ground level workers hasn't yet ditched the Thackeray family completely, said sources.

Written by Alok Deshpande | Mumbai |
August 6, 2022 12:02:12 am
Party insiders said the SC directions have made the Shinde faction rethink its strategy, as more delay in Cabinet expansion may create uneasiness among the supporters, raising questions on the government's stability and give further boost to the Thackerays.(File Photo)

SENSING INCREASING response to Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray’s tours in different parts of the state, failure to attract key players within the party organisation and the Supreme Court asking Election Commission of India (ECI) to not proceed on a plea that staked claim over the Sena, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to embark upon statewide tour.

The tour dates are, however, yet to be finalised. It is likely to be held post Cabinet expansion and Monsoon Session of the state legislature, said sources.
After forming the government in July, the Shinde faction of the Sena had approached the ECI staking claim over the Sena. The Uddhav Thackeray camp had already filed a caveat with the election body asking it to be heard if any petition is filed before it with regard to the Sena by any party.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had said that it will decide by August 8 whether it needs to refer to a five-judge Constitution bench the questions raised in a bunch of petitions filed by rival Sena factions. It had asked the ECI to not precipitate action until then on a plea filed by the Shinde camp.

Party insiders said the SC directions have made the Shinde faction rethink its strategy, as more delay in Cabinet expansion may create uneasiness among the supporters, raising questions on the government’s stability and give further boost to the Thackerays.

Sources close to the Shinde faction said the group is now contemplating to change its strategy and has started contacting office-bearers of the party who till now chose to remain loyal to the Thackerays. As part of the efforts to conclusively split the Sena organisation, Shinde will tour the state, sources added.
Insiders said that rebel MLAs have been asked to start preparations. They would be given all possible help from Mumbai, one of them said. During the tour, posters and banners will feature local BJP leaders who would be given special attention.

With the support of over 40 Sena MLAs from the original 55 and 12 Sena Lok Sabha MPs out of 19, Shinde is claiming to have taken over the legislative party. It has moved with an intent to take over the party by filing a plea before the ECI, staking claim on the Sena.

However, sources in the Shinde camp said that the Sena organisation has remained intact and Aaditya’s ‘Shiv Samvaad Yatra’ have drawn overwhelming response. It has created a panic among rebel MLAs who are camping in Mumbai awaiting Cabinet expansion, which has not taken place even after 36 days of Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis being sworn in. The delay has also sent negative message across Shinde supporters with MLAs being bombarded by calls about the future of the government, sources added.

First published on: 06-08-2022 at 12:02:12 am

