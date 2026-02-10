Shinde Sena outshines Uddhav’s party by wide margin in ZP polls

The results from 12 districts, where 731 seats were at stake, show the Shinde Sena winning 162 of the 387 seats it contested, a strike rate of about 42 per cent. (File Photo)

The results of the Zilla Parishad elections show that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s strategy of going all out in rural Maharashtra has paid off, with his party Shiv Sena gaining ground over the Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena UBT.

The results from 12 districts, where 731 seats were at stake, show the Shinde Sena winning 162 of the 387 seats it contested, a strike rate of about 42 per cent. In comparison, the BJP won 225 of the 502 seats it contested, a strike rate of 44.82 per cent. The Sena UBT, however, has been restricted to 43 seats in these districts.

The numbers are significant for another reason. In the 2017 Zilla Parishad elections, the undivided Shiv Sena had won 148 seats in these districts. With 162 seats this time, Shinde’s Sena has crossed that benchmark.