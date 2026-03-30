Shinde revives ‘Shivshahi’ push; new urban mission aims to make Mumbai slum-free

Shinde also announced the ‘Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Urban Public Welfare Mission’, aimed at accelerating slum redevelopment while preventing fresh encroachments. (Image: @mieknathshinde/X)
In a renewed push for slum redevelopment, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday approved the formation of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) between private developers and the Shivshahi Rehabilitation Project Ltd (SRPL), signalling an attempt to revive the long-dormant state-run housing body and fast-track stalled projects.
The decision, taken in the birth centenary year of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, is being positioned as part of a broader effort to realise his vision of a slum-free Mumbai.
Originally set up in 1998 under the Shiv Sena–BJP government, SRPL had receded into the background over the years.
Shinde has now directed its strengthening, including a revised human resource plan on the lines of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), to address staff shortages and improve execution capacity.
“The SPV model will help complete rehabilitation projects faster by leveraging private sector expertise,” Shinde said, while asking officials to resolve long-pending cases and coordinate with agencies such as MMRDA, MHADA, CIDCO, BMC and TMC. He noted that as a government entity, SRPL could take over technically stalled projects and expedite them using policy flexibility and FSI incentives.
Alongside housing, the government plans to integrate livelihood generation into redevelopment projects. MSME parks will be developed within rehabilitation clusters, and small-scale industry initiatives for women — modelled on the state’s ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme — will be rolled out.
Shinde also announced the ‘Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Urban Public Welfare Mission’, aimed at accelerating slum redevelopment while preventing fresh encroachments.
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The mission will focus on large slum clusters — over 50 acres with more than 51% slum area through a dedicated cluster redevelopment scheme under the SRA. Biometric surveys will be conducted before redevelopment, followed by MoUs with key agencies, including the BMC, MMRDA and MAHAPREIT.
In a significant policy shift, beneficiaries of slum rehabilitation schemes will now be entitled to larger homes. The standard flat size has been increased to 300 sq ft, replacing earlier provisions of 180, 225 and 269 sq ft, with older projects set for upgradation.
To curb the growth of new slums, the government will deploy ‘NETRAM’ (Network for Encroachment Tracking and Reporting for Mumbai), using satellite imagery and GIS mapping. High-resolution images will be analysed every four months to detect and act against fresh encroachments.
The government has also proposed revising maintenance charges for rehabilitation buildings, citing rising costs due to high-rise construction. Charges, currently pegged at Rs 40,000 per flat, may be increased based on building height— Rs 1 lakh for structures up to 70 metres, Rs 2 lakh for 70–120 metres, and Rs 3 lakh for those above 120 metres. Amendments to the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034 have been initiated.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness
Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
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