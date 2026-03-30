Shinde revives ‘Shivshahi’ push; new urban mission aims to make Mumbai slum-free

In a renewed push for slum redevelopment, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday approved the formation of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) between private developers and the Shivshahi Rehabilitation Project Ltd (SRPL), signalling an attempt to revive the long-dormant state-run housing body and fast-track stalled projects.

The decision, taken in the birth centenary year of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, is being positioned as part of a broader effort to realise his vision of a slum-free Mumbai.

Originally set up in 1998 under the Shiv Sena–BJP government, SRPL had receded into the background over the years.

Shinde has now directed its strengthening, including a revised human resource plan on the lines of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), to address staff shortages and improve execution capacity.