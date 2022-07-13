Shinde pays tribute to Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe

CHIEF Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday visited Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s memorial on the occasion of Guru Purnima in Mumbai and paid floral tributes, before heading to Thane where he also paid tribute to his mentor and late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe.

Talking to mediapersons in Mumbai, Shinde said that a common man like him could assume the top post in the state because of the blessings of Bal Thackeray, and his government is committed to all-round development of the state.

“Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray gave me an opportunity to work in various positions in political life. It is because of him that I am the Chief Minister today. We will try to take Balasaheb’s idea of Hindutva forward. Balasaheb Thackeray is with us after the change of power in the state. We will develop the state as they expect,” Shinde said.

He later proceeded to neighbouring Thane city and offered tributes to late Sena leader and his mentor Anand Dighe.

Speaking to media in Thane, Shinde said, “I am working as an ordinary worker for the overall development of the state. We are following the teachings of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe to bring positive change into the lives of ordinary citizens and give them justice.”