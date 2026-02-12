Shinde orders crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Mumbai city Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday directed district authorities and the police to launch verification drives to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living in Mumbai, cancel fraudulently obtained identity documents including Aadhaar cards, and initiate deportation proceedings as per law.

The instructions were issued after a meeting of the Mumbai City District Planning Committee (DPDC), where Shinde said action against undocumented immigrants would run alongside a broader plan to improve law enforcement and urban governance in the city.

Shinde instructed the District Collector and police officials to trace illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in Mumbai, verify their documents, and take strict action, including cancellation of fraudulent identity papers and deportation.