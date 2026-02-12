Shinde orders crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Mumbai

The crackdown on illegal immigration is part of what Eknath Shinde described as a comprehensive action plan to make Mumbai a “drug-free, encroachment-free and world-class city.”

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
4 min readMumbaiFeb 12, 2026 11:10 PM IST
eknath shinde, mumbai, bangladeshi immigrants,Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Mumbai city Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde. (File photo)
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Mumbai city Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday directed district authorities and the police to launch verification drives to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living in Mumbai, cancel fraudulently obtained identity documents including Aadhaar cards, and initiate deportation proceedings as per law.

The instructions were issued after a meeting of the Mumbai City District Planning Committee (DPDC), where Shinde said action against undocumented immigrants would run alongside a broader plan to improve law enforcement and urban governance in the city.

Shinde instructed the District Collector and police officials to trace illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in Mumbai, verify their documents, and take strict action, including cancellation of fraudulent identity papers and deportation.

“A detailed discussion on the issues was held. The Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) is also very serious about this issue.. instructions have been given to identify the illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, check if they have obtained Aadhaar Card, cancel such illegal documents and take action against them to ensure that Mumbai is safe,” Shinde said.

The plan also includes measures related to slum redevelopment, infrastructure upgrades, pollution control, public health, traffic management and anti-drug initiatives.

Shinde said the government would accelerate pending Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects and fast-track cluster redevelopment, particularly of dilapidated and dangerous buildings. He added that the long-pending Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar redevelopment project, involving 17,000 homes, has been moved forward with support from the MMRDA.

Referring to housing goals, Shinde said the government was working towards fulfilling Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray’s vision of building four million homes across Maharashtra.

Under the “Drug-Free Mumbai” initiative, de-addiction centres, counselling services and rehabilitation units will be set up in every municipal hospital, with a focus on combining enforcement with treatment.

He also directed that all pre-monsoon works—including road repairs, nullah desilting, flood-control measures and holding pond operations—be completed on priority. While the first phase of concrete roads has been completed, the second phase is nearly 90 per cent done, and a third phase will begin soon, he said.

Shinde said a special drive would be launched to keep footpaths free of encroachments, reduce traffic congestion, and install mobile toilets and pink toilets for women near railway stations and markets. To curb air pollution, dust-control measures such as sprinklers and protective netting will be made mandatory at construction sites.

On public healthcare, Shinde proposed expanding the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana to cover angiography, stents and other high-cost procedures. He directed that patients in government hospitals must receive 100 per cent free medicines, following recent inspections at KEM Hospital.
Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

