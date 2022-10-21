scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Maharashtra CM Shinde reverses MVA move, restores general consent to CBI to probe cases 

On October 21, 2020, the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government had withdrawn the general consent to the CBI under the contention that the central government was misusing central probe agencies to settle political scores.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Reversing the decision of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation, the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government Friday restored the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate cases in the state.

With the reversal of this decision, the CBI will no longer require permission of the state government to step in, news agency PTI reported.

CM Shinde cleared the proposal of the home department headed by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to reverse the decision of MVA government, an official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) informed PTI.

With PTI inputs

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 02:50:37 pm
