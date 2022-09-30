Shinde govt transfers 43 IAS officers

The Eknath Shinde government on Thursday transferred 43 IAS officers.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr Pradeep Vyas, who handled the public health department during the Covid-19 pandemic, was transferred to tribal welfare department. He was replaced by Sanjay Khandare, managing director of Mahagenco.

Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) chief P Anbalagan was made the chief of Mahagenco, which generates electricity in the state.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma was made the MIDC chief.

IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, who was given the side posting of secretary to the State Human Rights Commission, was made the state health commissioner. Labour commissioner Ashvini Joshi will head the medical education department and medical education secretary Saurabh Vijay will be in charge of tourism department.

Valsa Nair, who headed the civil aviation department, is now the principal secretary (Housing). Milind Mhaiskar has been transferred in her place.

Manisha Mhaiskar was in charge of environment and protocol departments.

Now, while Pravin Darade has been made the environment secretary, Manisha Mhaiskar will be the chief protocol officer.

Vivek Bhimanwar, who worked earlier in the Devendra Fadnavis secretariat, is now the transport commissioner.

Deepak Kapoor was appointed as additional chief secretary (Irrigation).

The post of industries secretary was vacant since the retirement of Baldev Singh in June. Development commissioner Harshdeep Kamble was holding its additional charge. On Thursday, the government officially made him the principal secretary (Industries).

Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner (NMMC) Abhijeet Bangar was posted as the commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation. Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar will be joining NMMC as commissioner. State Pollution Control Board secretary Ashok Shingare is the new Thane collector.

Maharahstra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) managing director Jayshree Bhoj was transferred as director general (information and public relations).

The government appointed IRS officer Shraddha Joshi as MTDC chief.

Anup Yadav, in charge of the tribal welfare department is now the head of minority welfare. Nashik Zilla Parishad chief executive officer (CEO) Leena Bansod was made the additional commissioner of tribal welfare department in Pune. Aurangabad CEO Nilesh Gatne is the new Pune Slum Redevelopment Authority chief.