Shinde govt cancels more Thackeray appointments

August 12, 2022 1:52:16 am
The Eknath Shinde-led government has cancelled a few more appointments made by the Uddhav Thackeray government. On Thursday, an order issued by the cooperation department cancelled the appointment of Shahaji Kshirsagar as the president of the state accounts committee for cooperatives.
The state cooperation has cancelled the appointment of Vidyadhar Anaskar who was the head of the state cooperation parishad and had a minister of state rank. He was appointed on August 6, 2021, for a period of three years but was removed on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the state also scrapped the sugarcane board and the appointment of member MLAs Baban Shinde, Prakash Awade, sugar mill director Subhash Kalyankar from cooperative sugar mills, members Shankar Sawant and Avinash Jadhav from private sugar mills, and farmers Balasaheb Pathare, Pandit Sarang, Krishna Kokre, Shivaji Patil, and Sanjay Mane was cancelled.C
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish KumarPremium
A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to themPremium
Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'Premium
My India, my Pakistan
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
Latest News
Bengaluru woman goes to Delhi HC to stop friend’s euthanasia trip to Europe
Car shed at Aarey to be ready by April 2023
9 arrested for pushing women into flesh trade by promising them jobs as house helps
In a first, Mumbai Fire Brigade promotes two women staffers as station officers
Horoscope Today, August 12, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Lab-grown diamonds exhibition generates business of Rs 5,000 cr
State received 80 pc rainfall, has enough water until Aug ’23: Govt
With grants and promises, Nepal minister Khadka returns from China
Special textbooks to bridge learning gap developed during Covid-19 pandemic
2019 custodial death in Vadodara: Victim’s son says accused policeman threatened him
HC allows PGIMER docs to assess, take call on aborting 27 week old pregnancy of minor rape victim
Adani Group to invest Rs 57,575 crore in Odisha for two projects