Shinde govt cancels more Thackeray appointments

The Eknath Shinde-led government has cancelled a few more appointments made by the Uddhav Thackeray government. On Thursday, an order issued by the cooperation department cancelled the appointment of Shahaji Kshirsagar as the president of the state accounts committee for cooperatives.

The state cooperation has cancelled the appointment of Vidyadhar Anaskar who was the head of the state cooperation parishad and had a minister of state rank. He was appointed on August 6, 2021, for a period of three years but was removed on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the state also scrapped the sugarcane board and the appointment of member MLAs Baban Shinde, Prakash Awade, sugar mill director Subhash Kalyankar from cooperative sugar mills, members Shankar Sawant and Avinash Jadhav from private sugar mills, and farmers Balasaheb Pathare, Pandit Sarang, Krishna Kokre, Shivaji Patil, and Sanjay Mane was cancelled.C