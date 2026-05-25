Shinde flies to Delhi as Mahayuti seat row over MLC seat-sharing escalates

Amid a seat-sharing tussle within the ruling Mahayuti alliance for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, Shiv Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister flew to Delhi on Saturday night as negotiations between alliance partners remained stuck over key seats, including Thane, Nashik, Sambhajinagar and Parbhani.
The party has demanded seven seats, even as the BJP plans to contest 11 to 12 seats, leave three seats for the Sena, and two to three seats for the Sunetra Pawar -led NCP.
The nomination process is set to begin on Monday.
The elections are being held for 16 seats from MLC constituencies and one bypoll seat from Nagpur. Voting will be held on June 18, and counting will take place on June 22.
Sources in the Sena said Shinde had sought time from the BJP’s top leadership amid the ongoing deadlock over seat-sharing. However, speaking to reporters, a Sena minister said Shinde had gone to Delhi on an unscheduled programme for some other work. After the Delhi visit, Shinde travelled to Bengaluru, where he attended a programme on Sunday evening as per his scheduled visit.
Talks between the BJP, the Shinde-led Sena, and the NCP have been going on for the past five days, but the allies are yet to finalise seat-sharing.
The Sena, however, later demanded seven seats, saying it has strong support in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Sambhajinagar, Ratnagiri, Nashik and Yavatmal.
Adding to signs of friction within the alliance, Sena MP said on the Thane Zilla Parishad elections that “whether the alliance happens or not, Sena workers are ready to hoist the saffron flag at the ZP”.
The Sena minister also said the party has demanded seven seats in the Council elections and asserted that the Jalgaon seat should go to the Sena.
The BJP, however also insisting on the seat.
Despite the ongoing friction, BJP leader and minister Girish Mahajan said that the issue would be resolved soon.
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While the allies have reached an agreement on most seats after several rounds of meetings, the main dispute is over the Thane local authorities constituency, along with
Nashik, Sambhajinagar and Parbhani.
Thane: Why BJP is staking claim
The BJP and the Shinde-led Sena have claimed the seat. BJP MLA said the seat should go to the BJP because it has stronger numbers in the constituency. He claimed the BJP has 444 corporators in the region, compared to 346 corporators from the Shinde-led Sena and the Jijau organisation combined.
The Shinde-led Sena, however, considers Thane its traditional stronghold and is unwilling to give up the seat.
On Saturday, Maharashtra BJP chief and senior BJP leader met Shinde as part of the talks. Soon after, the NCP leader also met the Deputy Chief Minister. Sources said the allies have reached an agreement on almost all other seats.
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Sources also said the Shinde-led Sena is preparing to field a candidate in Raigad, further complicating negotiations.
The final decision on the remaining dispute is expected to be taken at a meeting between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde and Sunetra Pawar on Monday.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau.
Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai.
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Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles.
Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability).
Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development.
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Experience
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Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism.
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