Shinde flies to Delhi as Mahayuti seat row over MLC seat-sharing escalates

On Saturday, Maharashtra BJP chief and senior BJP leader met Shinde as part of the talks. (Express Photo by Akash Pati;)

Amid a seat-sharing tussle within the ruling Mahayuti alliance for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, Shiv Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister flew to Delhi on Saturday night as negotiations between alliance partners remained stuck over key seats, including Thane, Nashik, Sambhajinagar and Parbhani.

The party has demanded seven seats, even as the BJP plans to contest 11 to 12 seats, leave three seats for the Sena, and two to three seats for the Sunetra Pawar -led NCP.

The nomination process is set to begin on Monday.

The elections are being held for 16 seats from MLC constituencies and one bypoll seat from Nagpur. Voting will be held on June 18, and counting will take place on June 22.

Sources in the Sena said Shinde had sought time from the BJP’s top leadership amid the ongoing deadlock over seat-sharing. However, speaking to reporters, a Sena minister said Shinde had gone to Delhi on an unscheduled programme for some other work. After the Delhi visit, Shinde travelled to Bengaluru, where he attended a programme on Sunday evening as per his scheduled visit.