scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Eknath Shinde faction to take final call on symbol today

The final call in the regard will be taken on Monday morning and options submitted to the poll panel by 1pm, Eknath Shinde added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)

Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Sena held a meeting at the residence of the Chief Minister to decide on their poll symbol late on Sunday night.

While different options were discussed at the meeting, nothing was finalised. A leader said since the faction was following the ideology of Hindutva, symbols like Tutari (trumpet), talwar (sword) and gada (blunt mace) were shortlisted.

The final call in the regard will be taken on Monday morning and options submitted to the poll panel by 1pm, the leader added.

More from Mumbai

Shinde faction is also contemplating on using the name of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray or leader Anand Dighe for the party name.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...Premium
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...
Big infra ministries push the pedal in capital spending in first five monthsPremium
Big infra ministries push the pedal in capital spending in first five months
Dirty politics is not our DNA. That’s why we have the people’s goodwill ...Premium
Dirty politics is not our DNA. That’s why we have the people’s goodwill ...
In defence of freebies: What the current debate on ‘revdi culture’ tells ...Premium
In defence of freebies: What the current debate on ‘revdi culture’ tells ...

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 09:12:43 am
Next Story

Are sprouts the ultimate superfood?

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement