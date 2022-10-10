Eknath Shinde faction to take final call on symbol today

Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Sena held a meeting at the residence of the Chief Minister to decide on their poll symbol late on Sunday night.

While different options were discussed at the meeting, nothing was finalised. A leader said since the faction was following the ideology of Hindutva, symbols like Tutari (trumpet), talwar (sword) and gada (blunt mace) were shortlisted.

The final call in the regard will be taken on Monday morning and options submitted to the poll panel by 1pm, the leader added.

Shinde faction is also contemplating on using the name of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray or leader Anand Dighe for the party name.