Shinde, Fadnavis to address BJP-Sena joint meet at Vidhan Bhawan today

At the joint meeting of BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), convened on Tuesday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will address members of the State Legislative Assembly and Council at Vidhan Bhawan.

The objective of the joint meeting is to ensure better coordination amongst members of BJP and Shinde faction on the floor of the House. The leaders will also list some do’s and don’ts to the members during the meeting. A senior BJP leader representing the State Assembly said, “The meeting assumes significance in the wake of the ongoing Budget Session which commenced Monday.” The four-week session will be crucial for both politically and legislative purposes.

Apart from making it mandatory for members in Assembly and Council to attend the session, the greater challenge for BJP and Shinde faction is to ensure the two parties work in unity and not at cross purposes. Insiders in BJP said, “We have to have some floor coordination every morning. It is not enough to keep our members informed on the strategy and issues to be discussed. Even our alliance partner (Shinde faction) should not be kept in the dark.” Opposition leader Ajit Pawar said, “Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) will put up a united front and raise issues of public concern in the Budget Session.” The Opposition collectively plans to corner the Shinde-Fadnavis government on several core issues, from finance to farming, during the session, according to inside sources.

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “They have the right to question the government. But they will be unable to corner the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the Budget Session, because they need serious issues to raise, but don’t have any.” On other hand, Fadnavis maintained that their government is “ready to debate on any subject related to the masses.” Another aspect being impressed upon members of treasury benches is to not get into an altercation with opponents, but if the Opposition makes baseless charges against the government, they must rise and counter it effectively.

The Budget Session is expected to be stormy. Even with the Shinde faction asserting it’s political might, Thackeray’s party is unlikely to buckle under pressure and surrender on the floor of the house. Last week, after the Election Commission of India (ECI) granted the Shiv Sena title and bow-arrow symbol to the Shinde faction, the latter took over the Sena office in Vidhan Bhavan. They also stressed that the whip issued by their chief whip will be applicable to all elected members who contested as Shiv Sena in 2019 elections.

However, since the matter is currently pending in the Supreme Court, the Shinde-Fadnavis government will have to tread carefully so as to not invite any legal challenges during legislative business in the Budget Session.

A former Shiv Sena (UBT) minister said, “How can the Shinde faction issue any whip on us? Of 56 MLAs, 40 joined Shinde group, but 16 MLAs are still with Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT). The EC had given us consent to have a separate party with a flaming torch symbol.”

“And after ECI’s decision to award our title and bow-arrow symbol to the Shinde camp, we have challenged it in the Supreme Court. Since the final verdict is awaited, the Shinde faction can’t issue any whip to us, nor can they initiate any disqualification process,” he asserted.