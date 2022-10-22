scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Shinde, Fadnavis, Raj come together at Shivaji Park to celebrate Diwali

MNS president Raj Thackeray took the initiative to organise the annual Deep Utsav function at the iconic Shivaji Park. The historic premises has been lit with one lakh lamps as part of the week-long Diwali celebrations.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and MNS party chief Raj Thackeray during inauguration ceremony of Diwali festivities, in Mumbai, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

CHIEF MINISTER Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray shared the dais at a Diwali event organised at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Friday. The turnout of the three prominent leaders, representing three different political parties, on a single platform has set the buzz about a new alliance ahead of the BMC elections early next year.

The event was inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of a huge crowd. The family and friends of Raj Thackeray, including his wife Sharmila and grandson Kian, were seen on the dais.

Although none of the leaders announced any political alliance, it has set the buzz that they may join hands in BMC. Some secret understanding with MNS is high on the political agenda of Shinde-Fadnavis combine, say sources.

Addressing the gathering, Shinde said, “At last, people can now breathe freely. The political atmosphere has changed. Raj Thackeray had been celebrating the festival of lights for the past ten years. But we were never allowed to attend. Things are now better.”

“Ours is a common man’s government. We are committed to farmers, working class and ordinary people. Raj can walk up to us any time of day and night with issues of public concern,” Shinde added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-10-2022 at 03:21:19 am
