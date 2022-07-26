Shinde, Fadnavis to meet secretaries, heads of depts today at guesthouse

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will meet all secretaries and heads of departments on Tuesday at the Sahyadri guesthouse. Since Shinde and Fadnavis have been travelling a lot, they could not meet all IAS officers. The CM has already conveyed that this is a pro-people government and wants to appraise all secretaries, who are departmental heads about his vision and plans for governance.

Shinde headed the Urban Development Department in the Uddhav Thackeray government and his wings were allegedly clipped as the Thackerays did not want his say in the governance. As a result, his exposure to bureaucracy was not much.

He also held the MSRDC (roads) portfolio in the Uddhav Thackeray and the Devendra Fadnavis government as well.

In the Devendra Fadnavis government, he was given the additional charge of the health portfolio.