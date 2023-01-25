scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Shinde, Fadnavis meet Amit Shah, discuss sugar sector issues

While the discussions centered around making the cooperative sector robust, enhanced allocation of quota for export of sugar for Maharashtra, 20 point programme for primary agriculture credit societies and restructuring of pending loans among others were discussed at the meeting.

Several state BJP leaders attended the meeting with Shah in New Delhi. (File)

CHIEF MINISTER Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the problems and challenges facing the sugar cooperative industry in Maharashtra.

Several state BJP leaders attended the meeting with Shah in New Delhi. Briefing the media after the meeting, Shinde said, “The core issue related to how to strengthen the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. We discussed problems in the sugar sector, related to long pending income tax, loan restructuring, ethanol cogeneration.We expect a resolution soon, and some more major decisions for sugar sector in a week.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 04:19 IST
CPM, Congress wings hold BBC film screenings in Kerala, BJYM protests

